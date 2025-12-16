Huntsville OPP Find Impaired Driver Hiding In The Snow

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) are always looking for criminal driving behaviour.

On December 9, 2025 at 11:53 p.m. Huntsville O.P.P. officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 11, southbound near Aspdin Road.

Police arrived on scene and located a male hiding in the snow a short distance away from the vehicle. The male was determined to be impaired and subsequently arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Drew Reid, 31 years old of Marmora Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Fail to Remain (scene of collision)

The accused was released and is to appear in February 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

This event could have easily been avoided had the driver planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs.

Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!