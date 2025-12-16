Toronto Boat Show To Launch Highly Anticipated New Products From Canadian Brands

Princecraft set to unveil its newest lineup of fishing, sporting, and cruising boats; and Waterloo-based marine tech innovators, ENVGO, to mark North American launch of industry-revolutionizing AI-powered hydrofoiling boat – among new products making official debut exclusively at TIBS
Mark your calendars! Preparations are underway for North America’s largest indoor boat show as the industry’s top marine manufacturers, boat dealers, retailers, and experts get ready to gather under one roof at Toronto’s Enercare Centre next month, January 17-25, 2026. In its 68th year as Canada’s premier boating event, the Toronto International Boat Show (TIBS) continues to be THE place for both established and emerging brands to introduce their newest offerings to the boating consumer. More new products are launched each year at the Toronto Boat Show than any other show in Canada, including more than 1000 boats on display from the latest in personal watercrafts, coveted accessories, safety advancements, and more electric-powered innovations than ever before.
The electrification of boats has become one of the fastest growing sectors within the marine industry, as well as at the Toronto Boat Show where the availability of electric-powered products have steadily increased. Among the most highly anticipated launches at the 2026 Toronto Boat Show will be the North American debut from a Canadian marine technology company building next-generation “flying” boats. ENVGO, founded by serial inventor Mike Peasgood and the team behind internationally renowned aerospace company, Aeryon Labs in Waterloo, ON, will be introducing to the public the company’s first product, the NV1, is a zero-emission 25ft electric cruiser that offers a truly unique experience of flight over water.
Using ENVGO’s advanced hydrofoil technology, the hull lifts above the water, dramatically reducing drag and extending range up to four times of conventional electric boats. After years of design, engineering, prototyping and testing, in June 2025, ENVGO raised $2M USD in new funding to accelerate the production of the NV1 for its market debut that will officially launch at the Toronto Boat Show. The 25ft NV1 model will be exhibited for the first time to the public with an underwater viewpoint of its high-performance hydrofoils (Booth 617).
Last month, ENVGO hosted media for a sneak peek and boat ride demonstrations of the NV1 on the Toronto Harbourfront Marina. Featured on CBC News.
Dozens of unveiling events are slated to take place throughout show floor on Opening Day (Sat. Jan. 17) by brands including Mercury, Legend Boats, Yamaha, Sea-Doo, and Canadian manufacturer, Princecraft, that will debut several new models across various categories from its Sport 188 Phantom Edition to sleek pontoons, and the unveiling of the Platinum 190, designed to elevate the compact fishing and cruising experience, this versatile boat combines sleek styling, smart features, and trusted performance. Exclusive launch trims and upgraded finishes will be available for a limited time, only at the 2026 Toronto International Boat Show.
Princecraft® is proud to unveil the Platinum 190, a brand-new model making its debut at the 2026 Toronto International Boat Show.
Hundreds of new 2026 boat models will be available by major dealers including Pride Marine, Maple Leaf Marinas, and Boat Warehouse; along with the latest in modular docks, navigation, PFDs, and accessories from over 500 exhibitors, many that are proudly Canadian-made from CanadaDocks, Transat Marine, and R&J Machine, celebrating 50 years in 2026 as a family-owned and operated company out of Lakefield, ON, that has been manufacturing docks, boatlifts and marine railway systems. Boaters can get a head start and browse for products using the TIBS online Boat Finder tool and New Products Showcase ft. new items uploaded daily.
The Toronto Boat Show will take place over nine days from January 17 -25, under a million square feet of retail space at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, ON, making it an annual destination for consumers to browse, compare and shop for boats and watercrafts of all sizes and categories, along with accessories and services under one roof. In addition to being the largest indoor marketplace for new and used boats, 1 in 4 patrons surveyed last year say they attended the show for the comprehensive offerings of educational resources, hands-on demonstrations, and 200+ FREE seminars covering a wide array of boating topics, interests, skill levels, and lifestyles.
This year, there will be hourly seminars across four locations throughout the show floor featuring industry experts, avid boaters, and professional sailors to share their adventures, or to offer practical tips and advice from Bluewater sailing to exploring Ontario by PWC, boat maintenance, battery installation, docking powerboats, boat corrosion to hull resurfacing.
Featured speakers include Canada’s first ocean racing skipper, Diane Reid; Shannon Thibodeau, who recently fulfilled a long-held dream to become an ocean racer by crewing Leg 2 of the Clipper 2025-26 Race, leaving Uruguay and racing across the South Atlantic to South Africa; Kevin Callan aka “The Happy Camper” sharing his canoeing adventures; and an exclusive live virtual event with Melodie Schaffer and her Canadian co-skipper, Colin Campbell, who will join directly from her Class 40 boat, Whiskey Jack, while they race Leg 4 (Sydney, Australia to Valparaiso, Chile) of the Globe 40 Round the World Race, as the only Canadian entry.
Melodie’s virtual event will headline Sailor’s Day at the Toronto Boat Show on Saturday, January 24, featuring a full day of seminars to educate and celebrate all things sailing, along with great opportunities to connect with fellow sailors and industry experts.
Themed days and special events that are back by popular demand are Women’s Day on Sunday, January 18, and the 2026 Indoor Canadian Wakeboard Championship, January 23-25, featuring the country’s best wakeboarders competing on the world’s largest indoor lake.
Returning show features include the Great Canadian Fish Tank, Antique and Classic Boats, Discover Camping & Boating Hub, and the Marine Technical Training Centre to learn about opportunities and pathways to careers in the marine and technical skills industry.
Stay tuned for exciting new programming highlights to be announced soon!
For show information including seminar schedules, ticket discounts, and show hours including TWO days of late-night extended shopping hours, go to www.TorontoBoatShow.com.
68th Annual Toronto International Boat Show
January 17 – 25, 2026 at Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place
Saturday, January 17 & Sunday, January 18: 10am to 6pm Monday, January 19 – Tuesday, January 20 : 11am to 7pm Wednesday, January 21 – LATE NIGHT: 11am to 9pm Thursday, January 22 – LATE NIGHT: 11am to 9pm Friday, January 23: 11am to 7pm Saturday, January 24: 10am to 6pm Sunday, January 25: 10am to 5pm