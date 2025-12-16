Toronto Boat Show To Launch Highly Anticipated New Products From Canadian Brands

Hundreds of new 2026 boat models will be available by major dealers including Pride Marine, Maple Leaf Marinas, and Boat Warehouse; along with the latest in modular docks, navigation, PFDs, and accessories from over 500 exhibitors, many that are proudly Canadian-made from CanadaDocks, Transat Marine, and R&J Machine, celebrating 50 years in 2026 as a family-owned and operated company out of Lakefield, ON, that has been manufacturing docks, boatlifts and marine railway systems. Boaters can get a head start and browse for products using the TIBS online Boat Finder tool and New Products Showcase ft. new items uploaded daily. The Toronto Boat Show will take place over nine days from January 17 -25, under a million square feet of retail space at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, ON, making it an annual destination for consumers to browse, compare and shop for boats and watercrafts of all sizes and categories, along with accessories and services under one roof. In addition to being the largest indoor marketplace for new and used boats, 1 in 4 patrons surveyed last year say they attended the show for the comprehensive offerings of educational resources, hands-on demonstrations, and 200+ FREE seminars covering a wide array of boating topics, interests, skill levels, and lifestyles. This year, there will be hourly seminars across four locations throughout the show floor featuring industry experts, avid boaters, and professional sailors to share their adventures, or to offer practical tips and advice from Bluewater sailing to exploring Ontario by PWC, boat maintenance, battery installation, docking powerboats, boat corrosion to hull resurfacing. Featured speakers include Canada’s first ocean racing skipper, Diane Reid; Shannon Thibodeau, who recently fulfilled a long-held dream to become an ocean racer by crewing Leg 2 of the Clipper 2025-26 Race, leaving Uruguay and racing across the South Atlantic to South Africa; Kevin Callan aka “The Happy Camper” sharing his canoeing adventures; and an exclusive live virtual event with Melodie Schaffer and her Canadian co-skipper, Colin Campbell, who will join directly from her Class 40 boat, Whiskey Jack, while they race Leg 4 (Sydney, Australia to Valparaiso, Chile) of the Globe 40 Round the World Race, as the only Canadian entry.