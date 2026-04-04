West Parry Sound OPP Arrest Multiple Impaired Drivers In One Night

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three people with impaired driving.

During the night of March 31, 2026 West Parry Sound OPP, through proactive patrols and calls from concerned citizens, located and arrested three impaired drivers in separate incidents.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Seguin Street in the Town of Parry Sound, Officers stopped an e-bike that was observed weaving through traffic and failing to stop at a red light.

Stephen Chisholm, 38 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Uttering threats – damage property

Having liquor in an open container in unauthorized place

Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

Operation while prohibited

Improper lighting on motor assisted bicycle

Failure to comply with undertaking

Red light – fail to stop

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 16, 2026.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. while conducting general patrol, Officers stopped a vehicle driving erratically on Oastler Park Drive in Seguin Township.

Dustin Hoskins, 47 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with

· Operation while impaired – drug

· Fail to signal – lane change

· Fail to have insurance card

· Litter highway

· Disobey sign

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 4, 2026. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Officers received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a vehicle swerving all over the road. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and driver at a restaurant on Church Street in the Town of Parry Sound.

Jatinkumar Patel 43 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 7, 2026. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.