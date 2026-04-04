Driver Charged For Going More Than Double The 70km/h Speed Limit On Hwy. 60 In Huntsville

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an Oakville driver for stunt driving on Highway 60 in the Town of Huntsville.

On March 31, 2026, around 8:59 p.m., members of the Huntsville OPP were conducting proactive traffic enforcement on Highway 60 when they observed a vehicle travelling at a noticeably high rate of speed. The officer confirmed the speed to be more than double the posted 70km/h speed limit.

As a result, Hasan Rahmeh, 27-year-old of Oakville Ontario was charged with: Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

The driver received a 30-day license suspension, and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days. The driver is to appear in Provincial Offenses Court in Bracebridge Ontario in June 2026.

In Ontario, stunt driving charges apply if you drive 40 km/h or more over the limit on roads with a limit under 80 km/h, 50 km/h or more over on roads limit 80 km/h or higher, or any speed of 150 km/h or higher. This immediately results in a 30-day license suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment

Speeding contributes to loss of life on our roads. In 2025, there were 75 deaths on Ontario Roads that were attributed to speeding. Drivers can adopt safe, defensive driving behaviours, which can go a long way in reducing the number of preventable deaths.

Members of Huntsville OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.