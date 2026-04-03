Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Welcomes New Donor Funded State-of-the-Art Mammography Unit

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to share that the new donor-funded mammography unit at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) is now fully installed and up and running, marking an important milestone for breast imaging services for all residents in Muskoka and area.

In January, MAHC announced the temporary pause of mammography services at the Huntsville Hospital to allow for the installation of a new, advanced system made possible through the generosity of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and its dedicated donors. Today, MAHC is proud to welcome patients back into a refreshed clinic space equipped with leading-edge technology designed to enhance both clinical excellence and patient comfort.

The new GE Senographe Pristina mammography unit offers significant advancements over the previous system. Most notably, it features advanced 3D tomosynthesis technology, producing clearer, more detailed images—particularly beneficial for detecting and diagnosing lesions in dense breast tissue. The system also allows for faster and more efficient image acquisition, helping reduce the time patients spend in compression.

Patient comfort was a key consideration in the design of the new unit. Supportive armrests have replaced the rigid handles of the previous machine, allowing patients to relax their muscles during the exam, which improves both comfort and image quality. The addition of the Pristina SensorySuite further enhances the experience, with monitors on both sides of the unit displaying soothing scenery accompanied by calming sounds. The new equipment also supports technologists through improved ergonomics, reducing physical strain during patient positioning and maneuvering, and contributing to a safer, more efficient workflow.

MAHC extends its sincere appreciation to patients and families for their patience during the temporary service pause and renovation period. Routine mammography services have now resumed at the Huntsville Hospital, and patients will be contacted regarding any rebooked appointments as needed.

This upgrade reflects MAHC’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care for everyone in Muskoka.