West Parry Sound Lays Impaired Operation Charge

On August 13, 2021 at approximately 9:40 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP, assisted by the Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision on Cornflower Road in McDougall Township. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Steven Gilchrist, 42 years-of-age of McDougall Township was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on September 30, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS).

This charge marks the 60th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021