Weekend Cold & Flu Clinic Opening At RVH To Support Community During Seasonal Surge

As cold and flu cases surge across the region and our health system faces unprecedented demand, the Barrie Area Ontario Health Team’s Primary Care Network (BAOHT PCN), in partnership with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), is opening a weekend cold and flu clinic just in time for the holiday season to give area residents more timely access to the care they need.

Beginning December 27, 2025, and running through to March 2026, the clinic will operate Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. out of a designated area in RVH’s Emergency Department. The clinic will provide assessment and treatment for cough, cold, and flu-like symptoms.

“This time of year is placing a significant strain on families and our health care system,” says Dr. Chibuike Chizea, BAOHT Co-Chair and Medical Lead. “By opening this weekend clinic, we’re ensuring that patients can access the right care at the right time, while helping to keep the Emergency Department available for those with more urgent needs. This is a practical, community-focused solution that will make a real difference.”

Like hospitals across Ontario, RVH’s Emergency Department is experiencing sustained overcrowding and long wait times as respiratory illness cases continue to rise.

“We know how stressful it can be to need care and face long waits,” said Sharon Ramagnano, RVH’s Operations Director, Emergency Critical Care and Trauma. “Our goal is to make sure people get the care they need as quickly as possible. By partnering with the Primary Care Network, we can offer care more efficiently on weekends and ensure timely assessment for those whose conditions aren’t urgent but still need attention.”

The clinic has been made possible thanks to the support of the BAOHT’s PCN, with local primary care physician members providing patient care.

“We’re grateful to the local family physicians who have committed to contributing their time during an especially busy period within their own practices,” says Dr. Chizea. “This is a true community effort, helping find local solutions that ensure residents can access timely care when they need it most.”

The partners are encouraging residents to consider all available care options this winter.

“When people use the right care option, it helps everyone,” says Ramagnano. “Whether it’s this weekend clinic, our ED Minor Ailments Patient Pathway, a local walk-in, or a virtual appointment, there are many ways for residents to get non-urgent care quickly and safely when they’re feeling unwell.”

To see all available options, residents can visit baoht.ca/unwell. The site makes it easy to find the right care at the right time, helping everyone access timely treatment during this exceptionally busy cold and flu season.