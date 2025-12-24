CPKC Holiday Train Raises Record $2M, Collects 175,000 Pounds Of Food In 2025

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) today announced that the 2025 CPKC Holiday Train, which rolled through hundreds of communities across Canada and the United States, raised more than $2 million and collected more than 175,000 pounds of food in support of local food banks.

The train’s annual journey embodies the spirit of the holidays, bringing families and neighbours together while helping those in need in our communities.

“Year after year, the CPKC Holiday Train proves that generosity and community spirit know no bounds,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who came out to see a show, donated to this great cause, and made the season a true celebration of giving. The incredible support we receive reminds us of what is possible when we come together with kindness and purpose.”

Holiday Train Highlights

Since 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $28.3 million and collected over 5.6 million pounds of food for local food banks in Canada and the United States.

The 2025 Holiday Train hosted 194 live music shows in six provinces and 13 states featuring performances by artists such as Barenaked Ladies, Tyler Shaw and American Authors.

Additionally, the spirit of the holidays stretched into Mexico where CPKC operated the Tren Navideño, a dazzlingly decorated train that visited communities across Mexico, continuing a tradition that began in 2010.