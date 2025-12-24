North Bay OPP Charge Driver With Impaired After Crash Om Hwy. 11

A North Bay resident has been charged with impaired driving following a rear-end collision on Highway 11 in North Bay.

On Monday, December 22, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and fire services, responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11.

Police determined that the driver of the rear vehicle had consumed alcohol. The individual was arrested and transported to the North Bay Police Service detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Dawson Szanti, 26 years of age, of North Bay, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concertation (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 20, 2026, in North Bay. Additionally, they received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.