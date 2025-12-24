Canada Post And Canadian Union Of Postal Workers Reach Tentative Agreements

Union to manage a ratification vote for CUPW-represented employees

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have reached tentative agreements for both the Urban and RSMC (Rural and Suburban Mail Carrier) bargaining units.

After reaching agreements in principle in November 2025, the parties have finalized contractual language for new collective agreements. The tentative agreements include higher wage increases, enhanced benefits and a weekend parcel delivery model. Both agreements are for five years and would be in effect until January 31, 2029.

The union will be managing a ratification vote for CUPW-represented employees. During the ratification process, the parties have agreed not to engage in any strike or lockout activity.

Key highlights

As part of the tentative agreements, the parties have agreed to: