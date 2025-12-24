RIDE Check Finds Impaired Driver From Huntsville On Christmas Eve

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) are always looking for criminal driving behaviour.

On December 24, 2025 at 9:45 a.m. Huntsville O.P.P. officers were conducting a Festive R.I.D.E (reduce impaired driving everywhere) checkpoint when a vehicle approached. The lone occupant, a male identified as being from Huntsville, gave officers cause to believe him to be impaired by alcohol. The male was arrested for his impairment.

As a result of the investigation, Johnathan Howarth, 31 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol / drugs

The accused was released and is to appear in January 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON LET’S ACT RESPONSIBLY

– DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE –

This event could have easily been avoided had the driver planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs.

Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!