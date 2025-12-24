RIDE Check Finds Impaired Driver From Huntsville On Christmas Eve

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) are always looking for criminal driving behaviour.

On December 24, 2025 at 9:45 a.m. Huntsville O.P.P. officers were conducting a Festive R.I.D.E (reduce impaired driving everywhere) checkpoint when a vehicle approached. The lone occupant, a male identified as being from Huntsville, gave officers cause to believe him to be impaired by alcohol. The male was arrested for his impairment.

As a result of the investigation, Johnathan Howarth, 31 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

·      Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

·      Operation while impaired – alcohol / drugs

The accused was released and is to appear in January 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON LET’S ACT RESPONSIBLY

– DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE –

This event could have easily been avoided had the driver planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs.

Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!

