Bracebridge OPP Find Impaired Driver At A RIDE Check On Christmas Eve

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver with impaired driving on Christmas Eve.

On December 24, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. OPP officers with the Traffic Investigation Management (TIME) Team were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on Southwood Road. After entering into an impaired driving investigation, police arrested and charged 24-year-old Nathan Reid of Barrie, ON with Impaired Operation – Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 20, 2026 to answer to his charge.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.