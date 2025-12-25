Purolator Donates Eight Retired Delivery Trucks To Help Food Banks Reach More Canadians Facing Hunger

Purolator Tackle Hunger supports food banks by easing transportation barriers in some communities

Purolator is delivering more than just packages this holiday season–it’s donating eight retired delivery trucks to food banks across Canada. These meaningful gifts reinforce the company’s commitment to addressing food insecurity and help local partners reach more vulnerable individuals and families.

This initiative builds on Purolator’s 2024 donation of a truck to Feed Scarborough, which was transformed into a food truck to help the organization deliver hot meals directly to neighbourhoods where the need is greatest.

“Aligned with our commitment to address food insecurity and our focus on continuous improvement, we were able to source these trucks and share them with food banks to make a meaningful impact,” said Cindy Bailey, Vice-President and Corporate Sustainability Officer, Purolator. “The holiday season is a time of giving, and we’re proud to provide resources that enable food banks to deliver vital support to Canadians who need it most.”

In addition to donating eight trucks through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program, Purolator’s employees, customers, and partners are on track to deliver more than 2.6 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks this year, a record amount in the program’s history.

“Transportation remains one of the most significant challenges for food banks, particularly in remote and underserved communities,” said Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. “Purolator’s support comes at a critical time, as food banks face unprecedented demand during the holiday season. This partnership helps ensure that communities in need receive the food and support they deserve.”

Purolator plans to expand its truck donation program in 2026 to address the significant and growing need for transportation support among food banks nationwide.

Food banks receiving a truck:

Agapè Centre in Ottawa, Ont.

Boston Bar North Bend Food Bank in Hope, B.C.

Feed NB in Moncton, N.B.

Harvest Manitoba in Winnipeg, Man.

Moose Jaw and District Food Bank in Moose Jaw, Sask.

North York Harvest in Toronto, Ont.

The Ricochet Centre in Montreal, Que.

Wood Buffalo Food Bank in Fort McMurray, Alta.

To learn more about Purolator Tackle Hunger visit purolatortacklehunger.com.