Weapons Call Leads To Charges In Orillia

On November 4, 2025, at approximately 7:14 p.m., members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons related call at a residence on Barrie Road in Orillia.

Officers arrived to find signs of a violent disturbance. Two suspects had reportedly assaulted an individual inside the residence using a staple gun and a guitar, then fled the scene. They allegedly returned moments later, forcibly re-entering the home.

The following day, officers from the Community Mobilization Unit located and arrested the suspects.

As a result:

Lee Mack, 35 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Adult Assault with a Weapon

Adult Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Adult Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Angus Noganosh, 21 years old, of Penetanguishene, has been charged with:

Adult Assault with a Weapon

Adult Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Adult Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order ×2

Both individuals were held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.