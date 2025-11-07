OPP Investigating Serious Collision On County Road 169 In Ramara

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious head-on motor vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning on County Road 169 at Concession Road D-E in Ramara Township.

On November 7, 2025, shortly before 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a pick-up truck and a transport truck. One individual sustained serious life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto by Ornge Air Ambulance.

County Road 169 remains closed between Concession Road D-E and Concession Road C-D while OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attend the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow posted detour routes.

Updates will be provided as they become available. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation is ongoing.