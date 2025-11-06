2026 Mayor’s Budget To Be Presented At A Special Council Meeting On November 13

The 2026 Town of Huntsville Mayor’s Budget, which includes the estimated tax rate, will be presented to a Special Budget Council meeting at 9 a.m. on November 13, 2025.

First Year of a Mayor’s Budget

Under the Strong Mayor’s Powers, the Town of Huntsville’s Consolidated Budget is now referred to as the Mayor’s Budget. The scope of the budget remains the same and funds the day-to-day services Huntsville residents rely on.

Second Year of a Two-Year Budget

This budget is the second year of a two-year budget and was first approved by Council on November 12, 2024, in the original review of the 2025-2026 Consolidated Budget. The Town is working towards proposing multi-year budgets where appropriate. By having a multi-year approved budget, staff can make more informed decisions on initiatives and long-term strategies by securing the resources required to support them. Multi-year budgets also benefit residents by providing greater certainty and a future outlook on taxes.

Tax Rate Consistent with Approved Budget

The 2026 Mayor’s Budget proposes a levy increase of $1.67 million year-over-year, which is required to fund the day-to-day services of the Town and projects planned for 2026. This equates to an estimated tax rate increase of 4.87 per cent and remains unchanged from the budget approved in November 2024. For a residential property assessed at $300,000, the Town portion of taxes is estimated to be $1,562, which is an annual increase of $73.

“Our 2026 Mayor’s Budget demonstrates a clear sense of direction, as we build upon last year’s accomplishments with our two-year budget. This allows Town Staff and Council to work towards common goals, rooted in longer term strategic planning to deliver value to residents with greater foresight and the strategic allocation of funds,” shares Mayor Nancy Alcock.

Where Your Property Taxes Go

Municipal taxes fund important services here in Huntsville, including roads, recreation, parks, fire and emergency services, transit and more. Approximately half of your total tax bill supports Town of Huntsville services, with the remaining 34 per cent directed towards District Services, and 16 per cent towards education.