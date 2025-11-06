Santa’s Village Is Hiring For The Holiday Season

We’re Hiring for the Holidays!

🎄
Santa’s Village is looking for some festive new faces to join our team for the Muskoka Christmas event! 🌟
We’re hiring for a variety of positions across the park, including:
✨ Merchandise & Gift Shops
🍔 Food & Beverage
🎟️ Guest Services & Admissions
🎠 Rides & Attractions
🌲 Grounds & Maintenance
If you’re 14 or older, love spreading holiday cheer, and are available to work weekends, we’d love to have you on our team! 🎁
Come be part of the magic this season — where twinkling lights, joyful music, and Christmas spirit fill the air!
👉 Apply now at santasvillage.ca/jobs

