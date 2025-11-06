OPP Investigating Fatal Collision On Highway 400 At Crooked Bay Rd

A passenger has succumbed to her injuries and another was treated in hospital following a collision on Highway 400 on Wednesday.

On November 5, just after 11:30 a.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near Crooked Bay Road in the Township of Georgian Bay. Officers arrived to find three females in a severely damaged vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a rock cut.

ORNGE and Simcoe County Paramedics along with Georgian Bay Township Fire Department and performed life-saving measures. Sadly, a 68-year-old female of Sudbury, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Members of the OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team attended the scene to assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing; however, it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved.

The northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has video or dash cam footage, and has not yet spoken with police, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.