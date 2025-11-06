Washago Resident Fighting For His Life After Motorcycle Collision

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in Washago Severn Township.

On November 4, 2025, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Muskoka Street in Washago following reports of a motorcycle collision. Upon arrival, police located a male lying in the middle of the roadway with apparent life-threatening injuries. Orillia Fire and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services were already on scene providing life-saving measures.

Investigation revealed that the motorcycle, travelling southbound on Muskoka Street, appeared to have lost control after entering the shoulder of the road. The vehicle slid some distance before coming to rest on the northbound shoulder.

The driver, a 57-year-old male from Washago, was transported by EMS to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, where ORNGE Air Ambulance transferred him a Trauma Centre in Toronto with life-threatening and life-altering injuries.

The Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement unit (TIME) attended the location to continue the investigation. The roadway was closed for several hours for investigation, however, has since been re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police are asked to contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

