District Of Muskoka Retains AA1 Credit Rating

District receives high score for managing money wisely, budgeting carefully and planning responsibly for the future

The District Municipality of Muskoka proudly announces Moody’s Investors Service has once again given the District a high Aa1 long-term credit rating with a stable outlook.

According to Moody’s Ratings, “the credit profile of the District Municipality of Muskoka (Aa1 stable) reflects a robust economy with a history of strong operating results.”

Similar to an individual’s credit score, retaining this high credit rating shows the District can meet its financial obligations and repay debt. The score also shows investors and financial institutions the District is ideal to work with and shows residents the District is honest and responsible with taxpayer money.

“The bottom line is that the better our credit rating, the more our residents save,” said Jeff Lehman, Chair of the District Municipality of Muskoka. “This rating continues to confirm that our strategies for managing debt, reserves and infrastructure investments are responsible, effective and trusted by international credit agencies.”

Moody’s reaffirmation comes as Muskoka continues to advance key priorities across its 10-year $911 million capital plan, including investments in roads, housing, water and wastewater systems and long-term care facilities.

The report also recognizes that despite pressures from rising costs and the need to make large investments, the District of Muskoka continues to demonstrate strong financial resilience.

“Keeping the Aa1 rating reflects the District’s commitment to financial planning, ensuring every tax dollar is used in a responsible way,” added Suzanne Olimer, Treasurer and Commissioner of Finance and Corporate Services. “Through careful financial and long-term planning and proactive investments, our community can be confident that Muskoka remains well-positioned to build a resilient, financially strong Muskoka for generations to come.”

For information on the District of Muskoka’s credit rating, financial management and annual reporting, visit www.muskoka.on.ca