Five People Charged After $1.6M Illegal Cannabis Bust In Brighton

An investigation in Brighton has resulted in the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of 580 illicit cannabis plants and more than 1,100 pounds of dried illicit cannabis bud.

On Monday, October 27, 2025, members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), along with the OPP Emergency Response Team and members of the Northumberland and Peterborough OPP Detachments and Northumberland and Peterborough Community Street Crime Units, executed a warrant at a location on Boes Road in Brighton. The location consisted of a greenhouse area which contained illicit cannabis plants in different stages of growth.

Officers seized a total of 580 illicit cannabis plants and approximately 1,100 pounds of dried illicit cannabis bud. The combined value of the illegal cannabis is estimated at more than $1.6 million.

As a result of the investigation, the following five individuals were each charged two offences under the Cannabis Act, specifically unlawfully cultivate, propagate or harvest a cannabis plant and possession for the purpose of distribution:

Junjiang Ke, age 51 of Markham

Minghua Xue, age 63 of Toronto

Nenmei Chen, age 62 of Markham

Qiao Quan Chen, age 38 of Scarborough

Yongzhong Ke, age 77 of Markham

The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal sale or production of cannabis should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.