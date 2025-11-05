Preparing For Winter Road Maintenance In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge’s Public Works team is ready for colder temperatures and the winter months ahead. Crews work diligently to ensure municipal roads, sidewalks, walkways and parking lots remain safe for motorists and pedestrians, in accordance with the Ontario Minimum Maintenance Standards for Ontario Highways. Public Works is responsible for winter road patrol, snow plowing, sanding and salting, sidewalk maintenance and snow removal.

Do your part to be prepared for the winter months ahead for the safety of yourself and others:

Clear sidewalks and walkways of ice, snow, and slush promptly after a winter weather event;

Ensure there are no vehicles parked on the road between 2 and 6 am. On-street parking is prohibited during that time from October 16 to April 15;

Clear drains, sewers and downspouts of excess ice and snow to ensure proper drainage;

Have an emergency kit ready in the event of an emergency or power outages;

Keep an eye on children and choose play areas away from roads, water, fences and the end of driveways; and

Be a good neighbour. Check in on seniors and vulnerable members of the community to ensure they are warm and safe.

Keeping road allowances clear

A road allowance is a strip of land reserved for the Government by a Crown Surveyor, for the purposes of servicing lots within a concession. While it may look like residential property, it is public land. Please keep this area clear of seasonal décor, sports equipment, debris and gardens to ensure road maintenance and plowing can take place safely.

Smart salt usage

As part of the Town’s new Salt Management Plan, the Town of Bracebridge is encouraging residents and businesses to be salt conscious this winter. Road salt helps keep roads, sidewalks, and parking lots safe, but when used excessively, it can harm the environment and affect local drinking water sources. The Town is implementing best practices for salt storage, application, and monitoring to protect water quality, while continuing to prioritize public safety. Residents can help by shoveling first, using only what’s needed, and storing salt properly to prevent runoff into storm drains, rivers, and lakes.

Town of Bracebridge crews are responsible for maintaining approximately 322 km of District and municipal roads and 60 km of sidewalks. Patience is appreciated during winter weather events to ensure crews can safely and efficiently clear roads and sidewalks. If you have a question about the maintenance of a particular road, make sure to connect with the right department.

To learn more about winter road maintenance and operations, visit bracebridge.ca/winteroperations.