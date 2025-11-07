Hospice Muskoka Celebrates Five Years Of Andy’s House At Community Event

Hospice Muskoka proudly celebrated the 5-Year Community Celebration of Andy’s House on November 5th, welcoming an incredible turnout from board members, staff, volunteers, and community supporters. The event took place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Port Carling Community Centre (3 Bailey Street) and brought together representatives from across Muskoka, including members of council and mayors from the Township of Muskoka Lakes, Town of Bracebridge, and Town of Gravenhurst.

The evening was a heartfelt celebration recognizing the vision, dedication, and community spirit that made Andy’s House possible. Since opening its doors in 2020, Andy’s House has become a cornerstone of compassionate palliative care in Muskoka, providing comfort, dignity, and support to over 1000 residents and their families through their most difficult journeys.

Guests enjoyed light refreshments, a warm atmosphere, and brief remarks from Hospice Muskoka’s leadership and board representation, reflecting on five remarkable years of growth and gratitude. The program included a special acknowledgment of Bob and Shirley Potts and the Andy Potts Memorial Foundation, whose generosity and continuous support have been instrumental in the creation and ongoing success of Andy’s House.

Executive Director Donna Kearney expressed deep appreciation for the community’s ongoing commitment:

“Andy’s House exists because of the extraordinary kindness and generosity of the people of Muskoka. This celebration is a tribute to everyone—our donors, volunteers, staff, and community partners—who have helped us deliver compassionate end-of-life care close to home.”

The evening also included recognition of staff members who have been with Andy’s House since its opening, a testament to the dedication and heart behind the organization’s mission; ‘To Walk With You on Your Palliative Journey’.

Hospice Muskoka continues to grow its programs and outreach across the region, including Andy’s House, Andy’s House at Home, and Hospice Muskoka Community Programs, ensuring that every individual and family in Muskoka can access the specialized palliative care and comfort they need.

For more information about Hospice Muskoka or to learn how you can support their ongoing work, please visit www.hospicemuskoka.com.