New Art Display In Gravenhurst Features Work By Carolyn M. Boyd

The Town of Gravenhurst and the Muskoka Discovery Centre are pleased to announce there is a new display of artwork at the municipal office (3-5 Pineridge Gate).

The new display features work by Carolyn M. Boyd.

Boyd’s work is hanging in the lobby and in the council chambers.

People can check out the lobby display during regular business hours – Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – and the display in the council chambers is viewable during committee meetings and council meetings.

Learn more about Carolyn M. Boyd.

The town’s Public Art Advisory Committee spearheads the art showcase project. The Muskoka Discovery Centre sources the work on display.

Our thanks to everyone who helps make this project possible.