St. Bonaventure Pitcher Mark Holm Signs First-Ever NIL Agreement In Bracebridge With TJ’s Muskoka

November 5, 2025 – Bracebridge native and NCAA Division I pitcher Mark Holm has signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreement with TJ’s Muskoka, the region’s first and only indoor sports facility. This groundbreaking partnership marks the first-ever NIL deal for an athlete from Bracebridge, setting a new milestone for the community and local sports development.

Since the NCAA introduced NIL opportunities in 2021, student-athletes have been able to partner with businesses and organizations while maintaining their collegiate eligibility. Holm’s agreement with TJ’s Muskoka highlights both his ongoing success competing at the Division I level with St. Bonaventure University and the facility’s commitment to supporting local athletes.

TJ’s Muskoka Statement

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Mark as our first NIL athlete. Mark’s dedication, work ethic, and connection to Bracebridge make him an ideal ambassador for what TJ’s Muskoka stands for—creating opportunities for athletes right here in our community. We’re thrilled to have him represent us and inspire the next generation of local players.”

Mark Holm Statement

“I want to thank TJ’s Muskoka for believing in me and supporting my career,” said Holm. “What excites me most is that kids in the Muskoka Hornets and other local programs finally have a facility like this to train year-round. Growing up here, we never had this kind of opportunity, and it’s going to make a huge difference for the future of baseball and all sports in our community. I’m excited to be able to spend time in the facility during Christmas and summer breaks to work with local ballplayers.”

The agreement not only celebrates Holm’s personal achievements but also shines a spotlight on the growth of athletic infrastructure in Muskoka. As the community’s first NIL deal, it represents both history in the making and an investment in the future of sport in Bracebridge.

About TJ’s Muskoka

TJ’s Muskoka is a state-of-the-art indoor sports complex located in Bracebridge, Ontario, offering training space for athletes of all ages. Dedicated to fostering athletic growth in the Muskoka region, TJ’s provides year-round opportunities that were previously unavailable to local athletes.