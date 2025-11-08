OPP Investigating Fatal Collision Fraserburg Road In Bracebridge

Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a head-on collision that has resulted in a fatality.

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m., OPP officers, Paramedic Services, Ornge and Fire Services responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving passenger vehicles on Fraserburg Road in Bracebridge.

As a result of the incident, a 22-year-old male passenger from Brantford was pronounced deceased. The two drivers and the other passenger were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from OPP Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction teams. Fraserburg Road between McKay Trail and Old Cottage Road to remain closed for several hours while emergency crews and investigators are on scene.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.