Drugs Taken Off The Streets In Orillia With Several Charges Laid

Members of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have charged two individuals following a drug trafficking investigation that culminated in arrests and the execution of a search warrant.

In the summer of 2025, Orillia CSCU received information regarding drug trafficking activity involving an individual operating within the City of Orillia. Through a combination of physical and technological surveillance, investigators gathered grounds to arrest the suspect and obtained search warrants for associated addresses.

On November 6, 2025, police stopped a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 11 from the Greater Toronto Area. Two individuals were arrested, and a search warrant was executed at a residence linked to one of the accused. A quantity of drugs and evidence related to trafficking were seized from both the vehicle and residence, including:

· 741 grams of cocaine

· 3.5 grams of psilocybin

· $500 in Canadian currency

· Drug trafficking indicia

As a result, the following individuals have been charged:

Denneil Morgan, 43 years old, of Brampton:

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

· Fail to Comply with Undertaking

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Elijah McPherson, 27 years old, of Windsor:

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

· Fail to Comply with Undertaking

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

· Possession of Psilocybin

Both accused were held for bail and remain in custody pending future court appearances.