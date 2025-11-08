Seasons Christmas Show Celebrates 20 Years Of Holiday Sparkle With More Shopping, Crafting And Picture-Perfect Experiences

Nov 14–16 | International Centre, Mississauga

From wishing trees in support of Make-A-Wish Canada and live ice-carving spectacles to make-and-take workshops and a Christmas market, the event is bursting with holiday magic

The Seasons Christmas Show invites Ontarians to shop, create, and celebrate as it marks two decades of helping visitors embrace the holiday spirit. With 73 percent of Canadians planning to buy local and support Canadian businesses* this season, the Makeful Market brings together over 100 exclusively Canadian makers under a canopy of twinkling lights, showcasing handcrafted gifts and unique stocking stuffers. From festive stage presentations and make-and-take workshops to Instagrammable photo opportunities, carolling, live ice-carving and a visit with Santa, visitors can revel in the season’s magic. The Seasons Christmas Show runs alongside the Fall Cottage Life Show from November 14–16 at the International Centre in Mississauga. One ticket provides access to both shows. Tickets are on sale now at seasonsshow.com.

New this year, The Seasons Christmas Show will be raising funds for Make-A-Wish® Canada to bring the magic of giving to life through a forest of Wishing Trees from Drysdale’s Tree Farm, located in the Polar Bar and The North Pole areas of the showfloor. The Seasons Christmas Show will grant wishes for a handful of visitors, while donations collected at the trees will help make wishes come true for children with critical illnesses. Also new in the Polar Bar, marvel as skilled artists transform blocks of ice into glittering works of art before your eyes while you sip seasonal drinks and enjoy live music. Discover more festive Instagram-worthy photo moments scattered throughout the show and take advantage of the Parcel Check station so your hands are free for cocoa, crafts, and all the Christmas cheer.

On the Seasons Stage, holiday magic and creativity collide with a dynamic lineup of expert speakers. New to the stage, Jennifer Valentyne and Susy Fossati will share festive décor hacks and the etiquette of regifting, while returning favourites Lynn Spence, Sarah Gunn, Judith Ogrodnik and Jo Lusted reveal this season’s must-have gifts, hosting tips, gift-wrapping tricks, and secrets for baking nostalgic holiday treats. Just steps away, the Make & Take Workshops, led by Canadian makers, invite visitors to get hands-on with DIY sessions—from crafting holiday ornaments and festive doormats to cupcake piping, evergreen candle centerpieces, wreaths, and more. Experience the sparkle, sounds and scents of the season, with every corner brimming with festive inspiration.

