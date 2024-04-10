Weapons Call At Orillia High School Leads To Charges

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a male party in connection to a weapons call at an Orillia area high school.

On April 9, 2024, just before noon, officers of the Orillia Detachment of the OPP responded to a weapons call where a male student allegedly had a knife and was threatening to harm another student. The high school was placed on a hold and secure while police conducted their investigation.

Just minutes after noon, officers located the male suspect at a separate local establishment. The male youth, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act was arrested and charged with:

Uttering Threats to cause death or Bodily Harm

Carrying concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused was held for a bail hearing.