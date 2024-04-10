Failing To Stop For Police On Hwy. 69 Leads To Charges

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with multiple offences after a traffic stop on Highway 69 in Archipelago Township.

On April 6, 2024, just before 1:00 p.m. officers conducting general patrol on Highway 69 received an alert from the Automatic Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) regarding a stolen vehicle. Officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen from York Region and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop for police and officers deployed a Tire Deflation Device also known as a spike belt to safely bring the vehicle to a stop.

As a result of the investigation Pu Zhang 32-year-old from China was arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime

Flight from a peace officer

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 10, 2024.