Mental Health In Motion Fast Approaching

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is asking people to get moving for mental health.

The hospital’s annual Mental Health in Motion event will take place May 10 at the Community Health Hub in Midland. Between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., participants will enjoy a barbecue, self-directed walk, activities, and education booths to mark Mental Health Week.

Funds raised this year will support community mental health programs like the North Simcoe Youth Wellness Hub, Outpatient Assessment and Treatment Service, the Mobile Assessment Program, and the Family, Child and Youth Program.

Supporters are encouraged to collect pledges to walk, ride, run or take part in another favourite outdoor activity. This day is a chance to support the well-being of patients and encourage the community to make their mental health a priority. Over the past nine years, Mental Health in Motion has raised more than $138,000.

You can learn more at www.givewaypoint.com/events.