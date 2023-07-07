Waypoint’s Ontario Structured Psychotherapy Program Wins 2023 Award Of Excellence In Mental Health And Addictions Quality Improvement

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is pleased to share that the Ontario Structured Psychotherapy Program (OSP) has been named the recipient of the 2023 Award of Excellence in Mental Health and Addictions Quality Improvement from the Canadian College of Health Leaders (CCHL). This national accolade recognizes exceptional achievements in improving the quality of mental health and addictions care, in particular noting that the improvements are both backed by research and sustained over time.

The Ontario Structured Psychotherapy Program offers publicly funded treatment for individuals experiencing depression, anxiety, and anxiety-related conditions through access to short-term, evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). Waypoint has partnered with over 20 organizations throughout the northern part of Ontario Health Central region to offer community-based services in a supportive and accessible environment. Through OSP, the hospital offers CBT at no cost to clients, a highly effective treatment that improves symptoms and reduces the likelihood of mental health issues escalating to a critical stage.

The award recognizes the OSP program’s relentless pursuit to enhance access to CBT for priority populations including Indigenous, Francophone, and 2S-LGBTQ+ individuals. Because of these efforts, the program has achieved positive clinical outcomes, increased referrals, and inspired other quality improvement initiatives across the province. As a Network Lead Organization, they are also supporting the spread of OSP to the south part of Central Region. This award underscores the program’s commitment to providing equitable mental health services to all members of the community.

“When the Ontario Health Mental Health and Addictions Centre of Excellence identified priority populations for the Ontario Structured Psychotherapy Program, our team was energized and motivated to commit to enhancing services for people who have traditionally faced barriers to accessing mental health care,” said Jessica Ariss, OSP Program Manager. “We worked closely with partners, clients, and community members to adapt and improve our services to make them as culturally safe, welcoming, and accessible as possible.”

The OSP team took a comprehensive approach to achieve their goal that encompassed training, communication strategies, and service modifications. For Indigenous populations the team worked with the Indigenous Health Circle, supported by the Barrie Area Native Advisory Circle., to develop a clinical protocol and integrated care pathway for Indigenous CBT services based on client feedback, research evidence, and a training course provided by Wilfred Laurier University (Sacred Circle CBT — Mikwendaagwad: “It is remembered, it comes to mind”). The Indigenous service pathway is called Minookmii (sacred path upon the earth) and it incorporates an adapted intake assessment process conducted by an Indigenous clinician, increased communication between the intake team and referral sources, and wrap-around services involving spiritual healers and other Indigenous health promotion practices. This inclusive approach ensures that the perspectives and needs of priority populations are central to service development and evaluation processes.

“We are humbled and grateful to receive this award which recognizes our unwavering commitment to improving mental health and addiction services,” said Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, Waypoint President and CEO. “I want recognize our dedicated team members who work tirelessly, along with our partners, to improve accessibility and effectiveness of the care we provide, and thank all of our staff, partners, Jessica, Jeannie Borg as the program’s director and Heather Bullock, VP of Partnerships and Chief Strategy Officer. The team really embodied the ‘Waypoint way’ of servant leadership and allyship, co-designing and walking with those we serve. This recognition also inspires us as we commit, through our new Enabling Plans, to focus on inclusive, person-centred care through a lens of equity, diversity and inclusion.”

The 2023 Award of Excellence in Mental Health and Addictions Quality Improvement is sponsored by the Mental Health Commission of Canada and was presented to the OSP Program at the CCHL Honouring Health Leadership event in June 2023.

