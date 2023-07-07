Suspect Wanted After Bank Robbery In Orillia

The Orillia OPP is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a financial institution in Orillia.

On Thursday, at 4:45 pm, the suspect entered into CIBC Bank (Laclie St) in the City of Orillia armed with an apparent firearm and demanded cash to the teller. A quantity of cash was provided to the suspect, who then left the premise in an unknown direction of travel. There were no injures as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as:

• Male Caucasian

• Height approximately 5’8″

• 160+ lbs

• Clothing: wearing jeans, DC United White Long Sleeve Shirt, Dark “bucket” style hat and a medical mask.

Police are asking for members of the public who have dash cam footage to look for any information between 4:15 pm & 5:15 pm that may help identify the suspect.

