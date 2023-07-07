Impaired Driver Slumped Over The Wheel At Fuel Pumps In Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a call from a community member reporting a possible impaired driver after observing a driver slumped over the wheel at the fuel pumps of a William Street, Midland convenience store.

Officers arrived at approximately 1:44 a.m. July 6, 2023 and spoke to the lone occupant and entered into a impaired operation investigation summoning the assistance of an OPP officer trained as a drug recognition expert (DRE).

As a result of this investigation and the seizure of a quantity of a substance that appeared to be cocaine, Joshua David James Issac 38 years of Midland has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – drugs

And Further with

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

Contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 27, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.