Impaired Boating Charges Laid After Investigation At Wye Heritage Marina

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched to Wye Heritage Marina, Tay Township after marina staff noted an individual operating a large sailboat under power within the marina who appeared to be in distress.

The vessel despite the efforts of staff struck several vessels and was eventually secured at a dock within the marina. Officers and Simcoe County Paramedics arrived at approximately 1:42 p.m. July 5, 2023, and upon speaking with the lone operator, entered into an impaired operation investigation. The operator was also transported to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment of minor injuries because of the vessel collisions.

As a result of this investigation Earl Charles Hopkins 60 years of Brockton has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Failure to have proof of competency on board a pleasure craft

Operating vessel in a careless manner, without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 20, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.