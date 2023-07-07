Statement From Gravenhurst Mayor Lorenz On The Passing Of Former Fire Chief Lorne McNeice

The following statement was issued today by Mayor Heidi Lorenz:

“On behalf of council and staff at the Town of Gravenhurst, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former fire chief Lorne McNeice.

“Chief McNeice served the Gravenhurst Fire Department from 1972 to 2012 and for 27 of those 40 years he served as chief of the department.

“Chief McNeice was a caring and highly dedicated member of the fire department and served as a valued mentor to many of our firefighters. He was also greatly respected throughout the Ontario fire service.

“Chief McNeice will be remembered for his leadership and his tremendous commitment to our community. The town was honoured to name its new training space at Station 1 the Chief L.E. McNeice Training Centre. A grand opening for the centre took place last September with Chief McNeice in attendance.

“In memory of Chief McNeice, all flags at town facilities have been lowered to half-mast.”

Obituary and Memorial Service for Former Fire Chief Lorne Evan McNeice, Gravenhurst Fire Department