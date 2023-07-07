Bracebridge New Accessible Trail Named After Paralympic Athlete Collin Cameron

Mayor Rick Maloney was joined by members of Council and the community to open the new Collin Cameron Trail at Annie Williams Memorial Park today. Bracebridge Paralympian, Collin Cameron was in attendance to take part in the event. The 540-metre long and 2-metre-wide barrier-free path provides accessible and inclusive access to the park’s waterfront.

Funded by the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility’s Inclusive Community Grant program, the addition of the new accessible trail and benches was an item outlined in the Town’s Recreation, Parks and Trails Master Plan. Annie Williams Memorial Park was identified as an area of interest and aligns with the Town’s commitment to community wellness and cultural vitality.

Cameron is a Paralympic Nordic sit-skier who was born and raised in Bracebridge. Cameron’s family still resides in Bracebridge and although he now lives in Alberta, he still calls Bracebridge home.

Competing since 2016, Cameron won three bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Paralympic games, two silver medals and one gold medal at the 2019 Para Nordic World Championships, and three bronze medals at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in the Cross-Country Long Distance, Cross-Country Sprint, and Cross-Country Mixed Relay events.

In recognition of Cameron’s achievements, the Town of Bracebridge is proud to name the new trail at Annie Williams Memorial Park after him and introduce a new display of his sports memorabilia in the Bracebridge Sports Hall of Fame at the Bracebridge Memorial Arena. The display includes a bronze medal from both the 2018 and 2022 Paralympics, photos that highlight Cameron’s career and more. The collection will be housed in the new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre once complete.

“The Town of Bracebridge is proud to recognize Collin Cameron for his incredible athletic career. His perseverance in overcoming adversity to achieve great success is an inspiration to us all. The new trail at Annie Williams Memorial Park will provide barrier-free access to the water and provide people of all abilities the opportunity to enjoy this beautiful space.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge