Two Men Wanted After Stealing $2000 Worth Of Merchandise In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP is investigating an incident that occurred on July 5, 2023 at Terry’s Independent Grocer in the Town of Gravenhurst.

Two men were captured on video after 8:00 p.m. leaving the grocery store without paying for over $2000.00 of merchandise. Males entered the store together with black bags and helped themselves to the items.

OPP are seeking help from the community to help identify the suspects.

(1) Male described with light complexion, bald, medium build, dark polo style shirt and black pants.

(2) Male described with light complexion, “F1” ball cap, medium build, grey button up shirt, light shorts wearing sunglasses.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.