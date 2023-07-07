Two House Break-Ins On Ontario Street In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP are asking members of the public for their help.

On July 5th, 2023 two homes located on Ontario Street in the Town of Bracebridge were entered between 9am-5pm. The suspect(s) made off with various household items including jewelry. There are no safety concerns as the residents were not home at the time.

Please review any video surveillance for possible suspects in the surrounding area with break and enter instruments. Please take this opportunity to ensure all doors and locked and no valuables are visible in both vehicles and inside the household. Additional safety measures may include window coverings and the installation of video cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.