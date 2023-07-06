Ramara Launches Summer Of Trails Campaign

The Township is kicking off summer with a weekly campaign that raises awareness and educates trail users about the different trails around Ramara, including exciting features on the trails and trail etiquette.

“Over the years, our Ramara Trails Committee has been working hard to maintain and develop trails around Ramara to provide outdoor recreation opportunities and alternative transportation to residents and visitors living, working or visiting in Ramara,” states Mayor Clarke. “This summer, we will feature the trails found in Ramara, including our new cycling route that takes cyclists from Atherley to Brock Township.”

Each Monday, the Township will post a featured trail on the online Community Calendar and social media that includes interesting or historical landmarks. Subscribe to the Township’s Community Calendar to receive the weekly updates, and follows us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @Ramaratwp. This week will feature Ramara’s new cycling trail.

New Cycling Trail

Join us on Thursday, July 6, at 12:00 p.m. at the Atherley trailhead for the Grand Opening of Ramara’s cycling route. Cyclists can travel from Atherley to the Bayshore Village area and from Brechin to Brock Township. The total route is 31.5 km long, with over 27 km of paved surface and bike repair stations at the Atherley trailhead and between Brechin and Lagoon City. The complete route can be explored on our Trails page at www.ramara.ca/trails.

The new cycling route is made possible by a grant received from the County of Simcoe Tourism, Culture and Sport Enhancement Fund that supports and enhances tourism, culture and sport in Simcoe County. The Township of Ramara received funding that helped financially contribute to the signage along the route, repair stations, bike racks and benches.

About the Tourism, Culture and Sport Enhancement Fund

The initiative was made possible through funding support from Tourism Simcoe County?s Tourism, Culture and Sport Enhancement Fund (2022 stream). The Tourism, Culture and Sport Enhancement Fund is the result of a merger between the Simcoe County Tourism Development Fund (SCTDF) and the Arts, Culture and Heritage (Built, Natural and Environmental) Grant, and is accessible to municipalities and not-for-profit organizations within Simcoe County. For more information on tourism Simcoe County visit experience.simcoe.ca.