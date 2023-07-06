Orillia Seeking Property Owner Input On Community Energy Efficiency Financing Program

Property owners in Orillia are invited to provide their input on a potential community energy efficiency financing program through an online survey.

This potential program would allow property owners to make home energy upgrades by providing accessible financing options. The City of Orillia is exploring the implementation of the program through a comprehensive feasibility study.

“By engaging Orillia property owners in this feasibility study, we can better understand their needs, wants and concerns related to home energy upgrades. This valuable insight will guide us when considering an energy efficiency financing program and ensure it is tailored to our community’s unique requirements. We encourage all Orillia property owners to participate in the survey and contribute to the sustainable future of our city,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

The City invites all Orillia property owners to participate in the short survey to better understand experiences with home energy upgrades, attitudes towards energy efficiency, and comfort levels when considering financing options for these upgrades. The survey is open until Aug. 31, 2023 and available at orillia.ca/climatefuture.

“The City of Orillia recognizes the critical role energy efficiency plays in addressing climate change and achieving the goals outlined in the City’s Climate Change Action Plan,” said Renee Recoskie, Director of Facilities, Climate Change and Operations. “By undertaking this feasibility study, Orillia aims to develop a robust financing program that enables residents to reduce their carbon footprint, enhance energy efficiency, and lower utility costs.”

Survey responses will remain anonymous. The data collected will be analyzed as part of the feasibility study to inform Council’s decision-making process regarding the development of the energy efficiency financing program.

The community energy efficiency financing program feasibility study is a key component of the implementation of the City’s Climate Change Action Plan, Orillia’s Climate Future. To access the survey, and to learn more about Orillia’s Climate Future, visit orillia.ca/climatefuture. If you require the survey in an alternative format, please contact Renee Recoskie at rrecoskie@orillia.ca.