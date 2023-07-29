Waypoint Welcomes Two New Members To The Board Of Directors

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is thrilled to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. Announced at the hospital’s Annual Report to the Community on June 2, 2023, and approved by Catholic Health Sponsors of Ontario, the hospital welcomes George Vadeboncoeur and Trisha Hutzul.

George Vadeboncoeur, a Councillor for the Town of Penetanguishene, served as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at the Town of Wasaga Beach before retiring in 2022. Prior to that he held the position of CAO at the Town of Penetanguishene. George holds a Master of Public Administration (Local Government) from the University of Western Ontario and brings extensive knowledge of policy development, strategic planning, organizational development, budgeting, human resource management, and overseeing redevelopments. He previously served as Director on the Penetanguishene General Hospital board for nine years and serves on the boards of the Midland Basketball Association, the Midland Sports Hall of Fame, and the Barrie and District Association of Basketball Officials.

Trisha Hutzul brings vast clinical research experience as the recent Head of Johnson and Johnson Clinical Operations – Office of the Chief Medical Officer, a post she held as part of an 18-year tenure at Johnson and Johnson. Trisha has held progressive positions in the healthcare industry of increasing leadership and scope. She also brings extensive governance experience on boards of directors, professional memberships and governance bodies locally, regionally and globally. Trisha holds a Master of Science from the Medical Institutes – School of Hygiene and Public Health at Johns Hopkins University. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Trisha has living experience as a parent of a youth experiencing mental illness, which inspires her to guide and support our work.

“These new board members are joining us at an exciting time as we continue to move the needle on our priorities to Serve, Discover and Lead, guided by our five new enabling plans,” said Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, Waypoint President and CEO. “Both George and Trisha bring years of experience in their respective fields, which will enrich and strengthen our team. Their expertise and knowledge will complement that of our existing members to transform our future, one that sees us focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, grow our reach and impact through a Waypoint without walls, nurture partnerships and servant leadership, and become a learning health system.”

The hospital also extends its gratitude and recognition to retiring members John Trikola and John McCullough.

John Trikola served a two-year term and made significant contributions, serving on the governance and development committees and as Chair of the Development Committee this past year.

John McCullough was an inaugural member of Waypoint’s board of directors and served as chair for three years from 2010 to 2013. He has a vast history of volunteer leadership and advocacy for mental health care and brought a wealth of knowledge and understanding of mental health and the health system to the hospital board. “John has been connected to Waypoint for many years in different capacities,” said Ernest Vaillancourt, Waypoint Board Chair. “He is a steadfast supporter of mental health and addictions care and of Waypoint’s fundraising needs as faithful donor. Through leadership and tireless advocacy, John has certainly made a difference and we thank him for all he has done.”

The June Annual Report to the Community also presented an opportunity for the hospital to share highlights of last year, many of which are also included in its Annual Report 2022/2023. You can find it here: www.waypointcentre.ca/about_us/annual_report.