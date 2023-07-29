Town Of Huntsville Seeks Public Input On Strategic Plan Priorities

The Town of Huntsville is developing a new Strategic Plan to outline the long-term vision and short-term goals for the municipality. From July 28 to August 25, 2023, the Town is seeking public input through a community survey to gather feedback on Huntsville’s top priorities. Once finalized, the Strategic Plan will guide Council, shape plans, and impact budget planning for years to come.

To help raise awareness for the survey and the Strategic Plan, the Town of Huntsville will be out in the community over the August long weekend. Residents can learn more and provide additional input by visiting one of the three pop-ups:

Shoppers Drug Mart Pop-Up

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Shoppers Drug Mart in Huntsville – 10 am to 1 pm

Movie on the Docks Pop-Up

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Town Dock Park – 5 to 7 pm

Annual Rubber Duck Race Pop-Up

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Port Sydney Dam – 12 to 2 pm

Residents are encouraged to share the survey with their friends, family, and coworkers. The greater the public input, the better the plan is able to reflect the needs of the community.

“We know Huntsville is a diverse community and what matters most differs from person to person. That’s why it’s so important that residents take the time to complete the community survey,” says Reva Frame, Director of Corporate and Community Strategy. “We want our Strategic Plan to represent all of Huntsville; tell us what matters most to you. We are listening.”

Public consultation will be ongoing throughout the process of developing the new Strategic Plan.

Strategic Plan Project Timeline

Community Engagement on Priorities From July 28 to August 25, 2023, the Town of Huntsville is gathering priorities for the new Strategic Plan through a community survey and pop-up events. Development of the Draft of the Strategic Plan Town staff reviews public input from the community survey to select priorities and develop a draft of the new Strategic Plan. Community Consultation on Draft of the Strategic Plan Community is re-engaged to provide feedback on the draft of the Town of Huntsville’s new Strategic Plan. Strategic Plan Finalized and Released Incorporating the final round of public feedback, the Town of Huntsville finalizes the new Strategic Plan and shares it with the community.

Residents can register for project updates on myhuntsville.ca. Hard copies of the survey will also be available at Town Hall, the Canada Summit Centre, the Huntsville Public Library and at the community pop-up events. The community survey closes on August 25.