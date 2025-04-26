Waypoint Deepens Commitment To Inclusion With Métis And Inuit Cultural Additions

Two important cultural pieces have been added to the Spiritual Centre at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care — a Métis sash and an Inuit soapstone lamp known as a Qulliq — broadening the multifaith commitment to sacred space within the hospital.

“Ensuring everyone feels welcome in our Spiritual Centre is a goal of our design, as evident in the symbols present,” said Glenn Robitaille, Director of Ethics and Spiritual Care. “Increasing the spiritual footprint is always on our minds.”

Greg Garratt, President of the Georgian Bay Métis Council, generously donated the sash; Waypoint purchased the Qulliq with guidance from Tungasuvvingat Inuit, a not-for-profit organization that provides culturally specific services and supports. Both items are now on display in the Spiritual Centre.

“Welcoming these beautiful items into our Spiritual Centre is a powerful step forward as we strive to make Waypoint as culturally safe as possible,” said Jess Ariss, Clinical Director for the Bayview, Georgianwood Program and Sans Souci programs, as well as a member of Waypoint’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Working Group. “They are living symbols of respect, representation and the spirit of belonging we hope to create.”

The colourful woven sash is one of the most prominent symbols of the Métis Nation. In the 18th and 19th centuries, it was both an item of clothing and an important tool. Approximately three metres long, it could be used as a rope, key holder, towel, emergency bridle, tourniquet, saddle blanket and more. More recently, it has acquired new significance as a symbol of pride and identification for Métis people.

The Qulliq is a soapstone lamp that provides light and warmth. Originally, the half-moon-shaped lamps were made by men for their wives. This symbolized that she was the flame keeper of the home. On a deeper spiritual level, it also honours the fact that women are the life carriers. The Qulliq can be used for cooking, drying wet clothes, melting ice, boiling water, providing light to sew clothes, and for creating warmth and energy within the home.