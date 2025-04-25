Reminder: Annual Boat Trailer Parking Program Takes Effect May 15 In Orillia

With the arrival of spring, the City would like to remind members of the public that the annual Boat Trailer Parking Program begins May 15.

The Boat Trailer Parking Program will start for the season on May 15, 2025. The program is in effect seven days a week (Monday through Sunday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and runs until Oct. 15, 2025. Orillia residents, and those who pay taxes directly to the City, can park their boat trailer for free by displaying a 2025 Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit.

Residents and Orillia taxpayers can request their 2025 permit by visiting orillia.ca/parking and filling out the Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit request form . Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permits will be tied directly to a boat trailer’s licence plate number and must be clearly displayed on the driver’s side of the towing vehicle’s dashboard. The 2024 permits are not valid for the 2025 season.

For those without a Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit, the cost to park boat trailers will be $10 per hour, up to a maximum of $50 per day. There is no additional fee to use the launch ramps.

The locations included in the Boat Trailer Parking Program are the Centennial Park Boat Launch parking lot (50 Lightfoot Dr.) and the Collins Drive Boat Launch parking lot (425 Collins Dr.) and the surrounding streets of Collins Drive, MacIsaac Drive, and Rodger Road (see Key Maps). There is no fee or permit required to park without a boat trailer in those locations.

The Collins Drive Boat Launch has undergone repairs to the east and west launch ramps and replacement of dock deck boards. The dredging work near the Centennial Park Boat Launch is complete for the season and the equipment has been removed from the area. Both boat launches are open and ready for public use.

The annual Boat Trailer Parking Program was launched in 2023 in an effort to encourage parking turnover and help offset the costs to maintain the City’s boat launch ramps and parking lots.