Before You Dig, Know What’s Below: Ontario’s Largest Electricity Utilities Call For Safe Digging Practices

Ontario’s largest electricity utilities are reminding customers and contractors to put safety first this Dig Safe Month. Whether it’s plans to plant a tree, install a new deck, or continue cleanup efforts from the recent ice storm, contact Ontario One Call before you dig or break ground. It’s a crucial step to stay safe and get the job done.

“As we kick off Dig Safe Month, at Ontario One Call we reaffirm our commitment to public safety,” said Jim Keech, President and CEO of Ontario One Call. “In the wake of the recent ice storm that severely impacted communities across Ontario, it’s more important than ever to take every precaution when beginning repair or restoration work. Safety is not just our mission, but a responsibility we share with the public and industry to protect lives and infrastructure. Requesting locates before digging is the very first step to ensure your family and community are safe, and essential services to communities continue uninterrupted. Click Before You Dig is an act of care – and it’s also the law.”

Recently, central and eastern Ontario experienced a generational ice storm that caused widespread devastation. As communities and property owners look to rebuild and restore affected areas, they should request a locate for underground infrastructure and avoid damage to gas lines, power cables and water pipes. The consequences of hitting underground infrastructure can be severe, ranging from power outages and costly repairs to serious injury or loss of life.

Make sure to follow these steps before starting a project or rebuilding this spring: