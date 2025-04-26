Traffic Complaint Leads To Impaired Driving Charge For Haliburton Resident

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver of a motor vehicle with an impaired operation related offence as the result of a traffic complaint.

On April 24, 2025, at approximately 9:23 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP were on general patrol in the Village of Haliburton when officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. After speaking with the driver, the officers were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Simon Slavish-Fisher, a 38-year-old of Haliburton has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood concentration (80 plus)

And further with the following Provincial Offence:

. Drive without proper rear light

In addition to the charges, the accused was issued a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a future date.