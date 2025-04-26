One Charged, OPP Looking To Identify Two People After LCBO Thefts In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating two thefts from a local retailer in Gravenhurst.

On April 24, 2025 during the evening hours, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a theft from a licensed retailer located on Edward Street in Gravenhurst. Police released a picture of the suspect and with the assistance of the public, were able to establish an identity. Police have charged 33-year-old Brenna Forbes of Gravenhurst with Theft Under $5000 and she will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 17, 2025 to answer to her charge.

Shortly after the above incident, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a second theft from the same retail location on Edward Street, two individuals made off with a quantity of product and have not yet been identified. Police are asking members of the public to have a look at the attached photos and call 1-888-310-1122 with any information.