Waypoint, CHIGAMIK Celebrate Five Years Together At Community Health Hub

The Community Health Hub (CHH) in Midland marked its fifth anniversary on May 25, reaching a significant milestone in local health care. A joint initiative between Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care and CHIGAMIK Community Health Centre, the CHH has become a cornerstone of accessible, integrated care in north Simcoe.

Since opening in 2020, the CHH has provided a wide range of services under one roof, improving health outcomes for thousands of residents. Located at 287 Bayshore Dr. in Midland, the facility offers primary health care, mental health support, Indigenous health services and wellness programs across the lifespan tailored to the diverse needs of the community.

“The goal was always to create a space where individuals and families could access comprehensive, co-ordinated care without unnecessary barriers,” said Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, Waypoint President and CEO. “Five years later, we are proud to have seen that vision come to life.”

The partnership between Waypoint and CHIGAMIK has been instrumental in the hub’s success. By working together, the organizations have bridged gaps in service and fostered a holistic approach to community well-being. Programs include counselling, addiction services, chronic disease management, and traditional healing practices, ensuring that clients receive culturally sensitive and patient-centred care.

“Collaboration has been at the heart of everything we do,” said Suzanne Marchand, CHIGAMIK’s Executive Director. “Bringing our services together in one space has allowed us to better serve the unique needs of our community, particularly those who face barriers to care.”

To mark the anniversary, a celebration for Waypoint and CHIGAMIK staff took place May 29.

Looking ahead, the CHH remains committed to expanding its services and strengthening partnerships to meet the growing health care needs of the region. As it marks five years, the hub stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in building healthier, more resilient communities.