Bracebridge OPP Charge 21 Drivers With Impaired In May

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired driving, bringing the total of drivers charged by Bracebridge OPP to twenty-one.

On May 31, 2025, at 11:45 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrols proactively on Muskoka Road 118 in Muskoka Lakes Township and conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driving in a concerning manner. Police arrested and charged 29-year-old Taylor Devitt of Gravenhurst with Operation while Impaired and Operation while Impaired – Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 8, 2025 to answer to her charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor impacting the safety of Muskoka roads, if you are concerned that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to notify police.